European Parliament backs proposal to ban some targeted ads

The European Parliament has approved the initial draft of the Digital Services Act (DSA) that aims to restrict big tech firms from using sensitive data for targeting purpose and to ensure they are held accountable for illegal content on their platforms.

The draft was approved last week with 530 MEPs voting in favour of the proposal, 78 against, and 80 abstentions.

The DSA would prohibit digital platforms from utilising sensitive information, such as religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation in targeted ads.

In addition, the European Parliament has adopted an amendment banning the ad targeting at minors, based on any of their personal data.

Another amendment would require online platforms to ensure that users who declined to be tracked could still have access to their services. That means a platform like Instagram could not force users to be tracked in order view posts on its app.

The draft also seeks to pressurise platforms to remove illegal content and products online and to prevent the misinformation from spreading.

In 2020, the European Commission introduced two legislative proposals as part of a major attempt to overhaul the digital space and regulate big technology firms.

The proposals - the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) - will apply on all digital services, including online marketplaces, social media and other online platforms operating in the EU.

The rules' main aim is to 'better protect consumers and their fundamental rights online', according to the European Commission, which hopes the regulations will create a level playing field and lead to 'fairer and more open' digital markets in the region.

In November, a key committee of EU lawmakers voted to approve measures in the draft Digital Markets Act (DMA), which could impact advertising giants such as Facebook and Google.

The Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee (IMCO) said the DMA proposal will ban 'gatekeepers' from using personal data to deliver targeted and micro-targeted advertising unless there is 'clear, explicit, renewed, informed' consent. In addition, minors' personal data cannot be processed at all for commercial purposes.

IMCO defines a 'gatekeeper' as a major company that offers 'core platform services' - including online intermediation, online advertising, search engines, social networks, operating systems, cloud computing and video sharing - in at least three EU countries.

"Today's vote shows MEPs and EU citizens want an ambitious digital regulation fit for the future," said Christel Schaldemose (S&D, DK), who is leading the Parliament's negotiating team.

Schaldemose believes digital platforms not only bring "new opportunities" but also present "new risks" and so it is the duty of lawmakers to ensure that "what is illegal offline" also remains "illegal online".

"We need to ensure that we put in place digital rules to the benefit of consumers and citizens. Now we can enter into negotiations with the Council, and I believe we will be able to deliver on these issues," she added.

Despite the approval vote, the DSA still faces several obstacles, such as negotiations with the European Council which will start on 31st January.

The final rules on DSA and DMA are expected to come into force as soon as 2023.

On Tuesday, US lawmakers also introduced a bill with identical provisions prohibiting digital platforms and data brokers from using sensitive data to push targeting ads.