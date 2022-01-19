VPN service favoured by ransomware gangs closed in international police operation

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
International police operation closes VPN service favoured by ransomware gangs
Image:

International police operation closes VPN service favoured by ransomware gangs

15 VPNLab servers shut down in ten different countries in Europol-coordinated action

Police forces coordinated by Europol have shut down a VPN service that it said was being used by ransomware gangs and purveyors of malware. VPNLab.net was established in 2008 and offered high levels...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Rattled Google urges haste in replacing Privacy Shield

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye merge to form Trellix

More on Strategy

Evolving rapidly doesn't have to mean rip and replace
Strategy

Digital transformation vs. continuity: how to win IT's biggest battle

Transformation is often at odds with continuity – but it doesn't have to be

Computing Staff
clock 11 January 2022 • 4 min read
You can have your cake and eat it, too
Strategy

The powerful impact of purposeful acceleration

It is possible to modernise your estate while staying afloat, but it requires a coherent strategy

Computing Staff
clock 06 January 2022 • 4 min read
Jane Deal, IT director, the Law Society
Strategy

Understanding the post-pandemic operating model: An interview with Jane Deal, IT director, the Law Society

Deal discusses the technologies exciting her at the moment, and which trends she finds most concerning

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 20 December 2021 • 3 min read