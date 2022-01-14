Meta faces UK lawsuit over allegations of exploitation

clock • 3 min read
Legal expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen claims that Meta, via Facebook, abused its market dominance to use users' data without compensating them
Image:

Legal expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen claims that Meta, via Facebook, abused its market dominance to use users' data without compensating them

The £2.3 billion legal claim has been filed on behalf of the platform's 44 million users in the UK

A British legal expert has launched a £2.3 billion class action lawsuit against Facebook's parent firm Meta, over allegations that the company abused its market dominance to generate billions of dollars...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

SysJoker backdoor is infecting Windows, Linux and macOS devices, researchers warn

Microsoft discovers destructive malware in Ukrainian government networks

More on Management

Most areas of financial services have been quick to adapt to the consumerisation of IT - but not motor insurance
Strategy

The final frontier of financial consumerisation

The consumerisation of IT has completely changed almost every element of financial services, bar one: motor insurance. But why - and, more importantly, what kind of service are drivers likely to see when this sector finally follows in the footsteps of...

Callum Rimmer
clock 16 December 2021 • 5 min read
"Put up and shut up" - the normalisation of sexual harassment in tech
Management

"Put up and shut up" - the normalisation of sexual harassment in tech

Too often, companies are concerned with protecting themselves and senior staff before they think about how to protect the victim

Penny French
clock 02 December 2021 • 8 min read
Women celebrating success
Management

All the winners from the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021

Find out who walked away with one of the coveted gongs at the glittering ceremony held in Central London as some of the UK's top female talent turned out in style

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 25 November 2021 • 4 min read