Critical H2 database vulnerability similar to Log4Shell disclosed

All H2 users should upgrade to the newest version 2.0.206 which is patched for the flaw
Researchers at software company JFrog have uncovered a new vulnerability affecting H2 database consoles that could allow threat actors to achieve remote code execution (RCE) in applications and software...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders