Russian harm to underwater cables could be 'act of war', UK defence chief warns

Russia's underwater operations are focused on exploiting the world's communication and information systems, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has warned
A Russian attempt to damage underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world might be considered an "act of war", the UK's recently appointed head of the armed forces has warned....
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders