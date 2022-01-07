Pupils receive each others' Covid results in school data breach

Guardians of pupils at a school in Warwickshire have received Covid test results for other children, in what one person called "a serious breach of personal data."

Pupils at the De Montfort School in Evesham, part of the Four Stones Multi Academy Trust, went through asymptomatic testing on Tuesday this week - a standard procedure after the Christmas break.

However, a "human error" saw some of the results sent to the wrong childrens' parents and guardians.

Amelia Felton, a year 10 pupil, was one of those affected. Her mother Becky Felton told the Evesham Journal that another parent informed her of the breach, rather than the school: "I'm not very happy. It was another parent that told me she had received my daughter's result. This is a serious breach of personal data."

The school's headteacher, Ruth Allen, confirmed the breach had taken place but added that it only affected a small number of students.

"In line with Government guidance, on Tuesday January 4, the school facilitated asymptomatic testing for our students following the Christmas break.

"Testing for students was completed quickly and without fuss thanks to our excellent team of testers and the good will of our students who now have testing down to a fine art.

"This meant that all students were back in face-to-face lessons on Wednesday."

She added: "Unfortunately, whilst uploading results, a data breach occurred that affected a small number of students.

"The breach has been investigated following the guidance set out in the Four Stones Multi Academy Trust data protection policy, reported to the Information Commissioner's Office and found to be the result of a human error."