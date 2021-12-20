Some Google employees may resign if not offered flexibility over remote working

clock • 3 min read
Some Google employees may resign if not offered flexibility over remote working
Image:

Some Google employees may resign if not offered flexibility over remote working

The issue is becoming increasingly divisive among google staff, report says

Some Google employees have expressed their displeasure over the company's attitude towards remote working and are considering quitting if not offered the option.

That's according to the Business Insider which recently spoke with nine US-based Google employees, some of whom told the news site that the firm needs to rethink its resistance to full-time remote-working and that the current Google policies risk losing talent to rival firms.

"A lot of employees are thinking about quitting Google in favour of a workplace with more favourable remote-working conditions," one current employee said.

"This issue has become increasingly divisive among staff and, in my experience, is leading to growing attrition," the person added.

While some employees said they were keen to return to the office at least a few days a week, some with children said that remote work had proved to be "life-changing" for them.

Some employees said that recent experience with remote work had proved that workers could be productive remotely.

One current employee argued they had concerns about "wasted time and building capacity."

"If you're in the office but can't get a meeting room or find a quiet space, then what's the point in coming in? If you need to do independent work, why come in on the days when everyone is in when you could stay at home?"

At the moment, Google is allowing workers to request full-time remote working arrangements, but the firm only expects 20 per cent of its workforce to be offered this opportunity.

In May, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new "hybrid" work model, in which about 60 per cent of Google's staff would be required to work in the office a few days a week. Another 20 per cent would be able to relocate to "new company locations" while the remaining 20 per cent may apply to permanently work from home, with both groups seeing salary adjustments.

The employees whose remote work requests are granted could see a pay cut of up to 25 per cent depending on where they live.

While Google has already opened its offices for employees who want to work from the office, the latest resurgence of Covid-19 cases has forced the company to push back its mandatory return-to-office plan that required employees to come to office three days a week starting 10 January.

The company said earlier this month that it was indefinitely delaying its office return plan globally amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus and some resistance to company-mandated vaccinations.

Nearly 40 per cent of the US employees have come into an office in recent weeks, the firm said, with higher percentages in other parts of the world.

Last week, it emerged that Google has told its staff that they must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or face being placed on unpaid leave or possible dismissal.

An internal memo circulated between senior officials and seen by CNBC said that employees should prove their positive vaccination status or apply for exemption on medical or religious grounds.

Staff failing to upload documents by January 18th proving they've been vaccinated or exempt will be placed on 'paid administrative leave' for 30 days, followed by a further six-month period of unpaid leave, after which their role could be terminated if they have still not complied.

The vaccination rules will apply in the US first and are expected to be extended to other regions later.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Third Log4j vulnerability uncovered, Apache releases version 2.17.0

AWS blames 'network congestion' for this month's second outage

More on Careers and Skills

Most areas of financial services have been quick to adapt to the consumerisation of IT - but not motor insurance
Strategy

The final frontier of financial consumerisation

The consumerisation of IT has completely changed almost every element of financial services, bar one: motor insurance. But why - and, more importantly, what kind of service are drivers likely to see when this sector finally follows in the footsteps of...

Callum Rimmer
clock 16 December 2021 • 5 min read
Is computer science taught well in schools?
Education

The real reason children aren't taking Computer Science at school

‘We mostly learned how to use Microsoft Word and Excel’ - Computing hears from a GCSE student about his experience studying computer science

Otto Sumner
clock 03 December 2021 • 3 min read
"Put up and shut up" - the normalisation of sexual harassment in tech
Management

"Put up and shut up" - the normalisation of sexual harassment in tech

Too often, companies are concerned with protecting themselves and senior staff before they think about how to protect the victim

Penny French
clock 02 December 2021 • 8 min read