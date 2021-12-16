Russia fines Twitter and Facebook for refusing to remove content

Russia has fined Twitted more than 48 million rubles this year
The latest in a string of moves aimed at forcing foreign companies to have official representation in Russia

A Russian court has fined Facebook and Twitter for failing to delete content banned in the country, handing out levies of 13 million rubles (£132,500) and 10 million rubles (£102,000), respectively.

These are the latest in a string of small fines Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, has handed to technology giants in recent months. With the newest fine it has charged Twitter 48.4 million rubles (£493,000) this year.

Russia has been slowing Twitter's speed in the country for hosting illegal content since March. Roskomnadzor, says this includes posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide.

Last month, the regulator promised the slowdown would continue until all illegal content was removed from the platform. Twitter denies that it allows its platform to be used to promote criminal behaviour, and has been removing problematic material. Roskomnadzor says more than 700 posts remain, however.

Although the fines are unlikely to worry the social media giants by themselves, they are only the latest move against Western technology firms by the Russian government. Authorities in the country have increasingly been seeking to tighten their control over the internet, which critics say threatens to stifle individual freedoms.

 

