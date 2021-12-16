AWS goes down for the second time in two weeks, taking Netflix with it - again

The internet relies on infrastructure from just a few service providers, like AWS, Fastly and Akamai. AWS is one of the largest, so an outage is serious business

For the second time this month, an AWS outage has affected major websites like Netflix, Ring and Slack worldwide.

The issue also affected internet connectivity in two areas on the US West Coast: Oregon and northern California.

AWS' dashboard, which logs outages, shows that it has now resolved the issue and the company has said services are operating normally.

As well as the West Coast regions, the outage once again affected major service providers like Netflix and DoorDash, as well as Amazon-owned companies including Twitch and Ring.

The outage this time was relatively small and quickly contained, unlike the one earlier this month. In that incident major parts of the internet went down for hours, as well as many internal tools inside Amazon itself - affecting its physical warehouses and delivery drivers.

Amazon has tracked the issue to an automated capacity scaling program, which it claims to have fixed.

The internet relies on just a few key infrastructure providers to operate, AWS being one of them. The company has suffered multiple outages this year, although the one earlier this month was one of the most disruptive.