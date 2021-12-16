AWS goes down for the second time in two weeks, taking Netflix with it - again

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
The internet relies on infrastructure from just a few service providers, like AWS, Fastly and Akamai. AWS is one of the largest, so an outage is serious business
Image:

The internet relies on infrastructure from just a few service providers, like AWS, Fastly and Akamai. AWS is one of the largest, so an outage is serious business

The outage totally shut down internet connectivity in two regions of the USA

For the second time this month, an AWS outage has affected major websites like Netflix, Ring and Slack worldwide.

The issue also affected internet connectivity in two areas on the US West Coast: Oregon and northern California.

AWS' dashboard, which logs outages, shows that it has now resolved the issue and the company has said services are operating normally.

As well as the West Coast regions, the outage once again affected major service providers like Netflix and DoorDash, as well as Amazon-owned companies including Twitch and Ring.

The outage this time was relatively small and quickly contained, unlike the one earlier this month. In that incident major parts of the internet went down for hours, as well as many internal tools inside Amazon itself - affecting its physical warehouses and delivery drivers.

Amazon has tracked the issue to an automated capacity scaling program, which it claims to have fixed.

The internet relies on just a few key infrastructure providers to operate, AWS being one of them. The company has suffered multiple outages this year, although the one earlier this month was one of the most disruptive.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

UK launches new National Cyber Security Strategy with focus on home-grown tech

Norway fines Grindr £5.5 million for personal data sharing

More on Security

What one thing should you do to secure your Kubernetes environment?
Security

What one thing should you do to secure your Kubernetes environment?

Lack of resources is a massive blocker, so you'll need to prioritise

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 02 December 2021 • 2 min read
Law enforcement has stepped up its game to combat REvil over the past year
Security

FBI seized Bitcoins worth $2.3 million from REvil affiliate

The cash comes from ransomware payouts to mitigate REvil attacks

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 December 2021 • 3 min read
IKEAs email system under attack, report
Security

IKEA's email system under attack, report

Reply-chain attacks allow hackers to send malicious emails from genuine accounts

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 29 November 2021 • 2 min read