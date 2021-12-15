Norway fines Grindr £5.5 million for personal data sharing

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
The GDPR protects sexual orientation as a special category of data
Image:

The GDPR protects sexual orientation as a special category of data

From 2018-2020, users were forced to consent to a new privacy policy to continue using the app - which the Norwegian regulator has ruled as invalid

Norway's Data Protection Authority has handed Grindr, the location-based dating app for the LGBTQ+ community, a 65 million krone (£5.5 million) fine for breaching GDPR rules.

The fine is a reduction from the 100 million krone (£8.6 million) charge the DPA had levied in January. It said it lowered the amount due to changes Grindr had made to the app and new information about the company's financial situation.

It is still the largest fine Norway's data regulator has ever handed down, however, because of the seriousness of the situation.

Tobias Judin, head of the DPA's international department, said, "Our conclusion is that Grindr has disclosed user data to third parties for behavioural advertisement without a legal basis."

The Authority says Grindr shared users' private data with advertisers without their explicit consent. That included GPS location, IP address, advertising ID, age, gender and the fact that the user was on Grindr.

That is particularly troublesome because information about a person's sexual orientation is known as special category data, which has a higher level of protection under the GDPR.

For its part, Grindr disagrees that it did not have explicit consent. Between 2018 and 2020, users were forced to agree to the app's privacy policy to continue using it - without specifically being asked if they wanted to consent to their data being shared with advertisers. The DPA says this consent was not valid.

The GDPR itself says consent must be 'freely given', which means 'people must be able to refuse consent without detriment'. It adds, 'If the individual has no real choice, consent is not freely given and it will be invalid.' Under this wording, making service delivery reliant on consent is most likely a GDPR breach.

Grindr has three weeks to lodge an appeal against the ruling.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

The final frontier of financial consumerisation

AWS goes down for the second time in two weeks, taking Netflix with it - again

More on Finance and Reporting

Taylor is former CTO at Facebook and also holds a role on the board at Twitter. Image credit: Salesforce
Finance and Reporting

Bret Taylor joins Benioff as Salesforce co-CEO during earnings call

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read
Nvidia reports record quarterly revenue on strong gaming and data centre sales
Finance and Reporting

Nvidia reports record quarterly revenue on strong gaming and data centre sales

Revenue touched a new quarterly record of $7.1 billion amid the continuing worldwide chip shortage

Dev Kundaliya
clock 19 November 2021 • 3 min read
Samsung, AMD report strong quarterly growth driven by chip business
Finance and Reporting

Samsung, AMD report strong quarterly growth driven by chip business

Sustained high chip demand pushed record profit levels

Dev Kundaliya
clock 28 October 2021 • 2 min read