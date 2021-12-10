UK publishes roadmap to create an 'AI assurance ecosystem'

The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) has published a roadmap outlining the steps required to create a 'world-leading' artificial intelligence (AI) assurance ecosystem in the UK.

The roadmap was first outlined as part of a commitment in the UK's National AI Strategy announced in September this year after multiple requests from public bodies to create an ecosystem of tools and services for deployment of trustworthy, effective, and compliant AI technologies in the country.

The CDEI, which is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), says the roadmap will help regulate the threats posed by various AI technologies and encourage the adoption of risk-free solutions in multiple industries.

The move is one of many government initiatives planned to help shape local development and use of AI, an industry that attracted £2.5 billion in investment in 2019.

According to the government, AI assurance services such as audit, certification and impact evaluations are expected to become a "multibillion-pound industry in its own right, unlocking growth and thousands of new job opportunities".

The government wants to utilise the country's strengths in professional and legal services, AI research and standards, and develop an effective AI assurance ecosystem within the next five years.

As per the guidelines, the AI technologies must be first verified to check their security and reliability before they can be deployed.

The roadmap set out priority areas for action, and also identifies the responsibilities of different actors in this emerging ecosystem.

The six priority areas for action identified in the roadmap are:

To generate demand for dependable and effective assurance for AI supply chains and improve understanding of risks involved with deployment of AI systems

To create a dynamic and competitive market for AI assurance with a range of tools and services

To develop standards to provide a common language for AI assurance

To build an accountable AI assurance profession

To support organisations to meet regulatory obligations by setting requirements that can be assured against

To improve links between industries and researchers

The CDEI plans to take a number of steps over the next year to deliver on the roadmap, along with partners across industry, regulators and government.

"AI has the potential to transform our society and economy; and help us tackle some of the greatest challenges of our time," said Chris Philp MP, Minister for Technology and the Digital Economy at DCMS.

"However, this will only be possible if we are able to manage the risks posed by AI and build public trust in its use."

In September, DCMS announced the National AI Strategy saying it "marks a step change in the country's approach to the fastest growing emerging technology in the world".

The strategy is split into three main areas: investing in the long-term needs of the AI ecosystem; ensuring AI benefits all sectors and regions; and governing AI effectively.

"The new National AI Strategy gives the UK the best chance of developing a world-class workforce that is inclusive and diverse and also with the skills and knowledge to ethically build and deploy AI digital systems that will benefit everyone," the Director of policy at BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, Dr Bill Mitchell OBE, said at the time.

Interim chair of the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation Edwina Dunn said she was "delighted to see the National AI Strategy" noting it would set out "a plan to cement the UK's position as a global leader in the development and deployment of trustworthy AI".

"Putting the right governance regime in place will be crucial," she added.