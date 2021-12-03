Top 12 Christmas gift ideas for 2021

clock • 4 min read
Tech gift ideas 2021
Image:

Tech gift ideas 2021

Wondering what to get for the tech enthusiast in your life? More importantly, wondering what to get for yourself? Then read on for Computing's guide to the must-have gifts for 2021...

With Christmas just around the corner you may be wondering what to buy for the tech enthusiast in your life. Or after two years of barely leaving the house and missing several holidays, you might be more keen on treating yourself.

Either way we've done the hard work of scouring the web for the best, newest and most interesting presents for the technology afficionada. So read on for 12 of the top tech gifts for 2021.

1. Sony WH-1000XM4

Headphones can be an annoyance. Leave them alone for five minutes and the cable unnacountably knots itself into a tangle and ties itself to the TV remote. Step forward Bluetooth! These new Sony headphones are perfect for someone who loves listening to music while out and about and with 30 hours of battery life they'll keep your music going all day. And you won't ever have to worry about knotty cables again.

Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4

 

