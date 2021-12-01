Security Excellence Awards 2021: Here are your winners

Cybersecurity is one of the most important areas of technology. It touches every part of the business, and more than any other IT topic, security employees need to be able to relate to business workers on a personal level to bring them on board.

The last 12 months have been extremely hectic, which combined with rising coronavirus cases, prompted us to hold the Awards virtually again this year.

Much like last year there were massive social engineering and ransomware attacks in 2021, and the frequency and sophstication of all types of threats rose noticeably. But the industry was not caught flat-footed, and we saw some incredible entries that demonstrated the lessons learned in 2020 around protecting remote workers and driving cultural change have very much been taken to heart.

There really was a category for everyone, from product and project awards to prizes recognising companies and individuals. New this year, we launched the Security Project of the Year and Best Use of AI/Automation in Security categories, both of which enjoyed great uptake.

The true purpose of the event is to draw attention to the outstanding work being done to keep all of us safe - and so without further ado, please visit the dedicated awards micro-site to find out just who we're honouring this year.