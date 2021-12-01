MI6 chief seeks help from tech firms to counter hostile state threats

Russia, China, Iran and international terrorism are the 'big four' threats facing the Western world

British spies need to work more closely with tech firms to keep pace with developments in hostile states such as Russia and China, the chief of UK's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, has said.

In his first public speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London on Tuesday, MI6 head Richard Moore warned that the UK's tech-savvy rivals are investing heavily in new technologies like quantum computing, AI and synthetic biology. Therefore, MI6 also needs to adopt such technologies to do its work effectively.

Moore, who took over as chief of MI6 in October 2020, said that "unlike Q in the Bond movies", MI6 cannot develop the technology it needs in-house to tackle hybrid physical and virtual threats. Therefore, it is partnering with the private sector.

"We can't match the scale and resources of the global tech industry, so we should not try. Instead, we should seek their help."

Moore shared details of a new government-backed investment programme called the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), modelled on the CIA's venture capital fund In-Q-Tel. NSSIF aims to play a key role in opening up MI6 to organisations that would not normally work on national security projects.

Earlier this year, NSSIF invested £100 million in UK startups that could offer British intelligence agencies strategically important technology.

In his address, Moore called out China, Russia, Iran and international terrorism as the "Big Four" priorities for the western intelligence agencies.

MI6 has been specifically concerned about China for some time. It believes the country could overtake the traditional technological advantage the Western world has enjoyed for years. Rapid advancements in Beijing's cyber capacity over the past five years have led many industry experts to believe the country has a capability for global surveillance.

"The Chinese Intelligence Services are highly capable and continue to conduct large scale espionage operations against the UK and our allies," said Moore.

"This includes targeting those working in government, industries, or on research of particular interest to the Chinese state. They also monitor and attempt to exercise undue influence over the Chinese diaspora."

Russia, which has also advanced its cyber and hacking capabilities, is another major concern. Earlier this year, the US government accused Russia of carrying out a sophisticated hack of SolarWinds software to spy on American agencies.

Moore also highlighted that Iran has developed significant cyber capability, which it is using against its regional rivals as well as countries in North America and Europe.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK needs to advance its cyber capabilities to ensure that threats from adversaries in cyber space are "thwarted at every turn".

"In recent years our adversaries have invested in their own capabilities and are constantly finding new ways to exploit our weaknesses and gain advantage in cyberspace," he said.

"To cement our competitive edge and keep ahead of our enemies a full spectrum approach is therefore needed."

The UK spent £38 billion on defence in 2019, or about 2.1 per cent of GDP. This was more than any other European country, though far below the 3.5 per cent of GDP spent by the USA.