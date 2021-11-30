Panasonic confirms data breach, says hackers accessed the company's internal network

The breach reportedly started on 22 June and ended on 3 November
Japanese consumer electronics firm Panasonic Corporation on Friday disclosed a major data breach that enabled an unidentified actor to gain access to the company's internal network. In a press release...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders