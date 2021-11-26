Managing application sprawl

Application sprawl is a modern business curse. It's the inevitable result of the difficulty (or perhaps impossibility) of rolling out digital services in an orderly fashion. There's always something that needs doing yesterday, and something else that is going to take years to launch. Individual departments make their own software choices, and these options don't always meet in the middle. Then there are legacy applications which must be kept for licensing or contractual reasons, or because there's nothing that can really replace them, and these must coexist alongside the new and shiny. Inevitably there are workarounds, compromises and duplication - and security holes too.

Managing this application sprawl is time-consuming and complex. As digital services are deployed in a constant cycle of ‘develop, operate, analyse', they must be managed and secured across their lifecycle. Therefore, it's no surprise that organisations across almost all industries are seeking more visibility into their operations and the way the various solutions interact, for better performance and enhanced security.

The most capable digital service management tools are device-, location- and OS-agnostic - working across on-prem and multi-cloud environments to provide a consolidated picture of an organisation's applications, how they are performing, and whether they are secure.

We'll also be touching on current opinion around issues such as open-source software, containerisation, cloud native infrastructure and cloud migration, all of which add options but sometimes at the cost of complexity. How can we extract the positives while minimising the sprawl? Given the presence of legacy how far can observability be retrofitted?

