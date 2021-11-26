Announcing the winners of the Technology Product Awards 2021

Winners have truly impressed the people who really count - their customers

The Technology Product Awards are unique in Computing's stable of events, in that you, our audience of UK IT leaders, choose the winners yourselves - and it's time to find out who you've selected in 2021.

This year saw the return of popular categories like Best Digital Transformation Product or Service, Best Security Product and Best Software-as-a-Service Provider - in addition to new prizes that reflect the changing face of the IT industry. AI Product of the Year is there to highlight a solution making a real difference to people's lives, without human intervention; and our one-time Special Award: Pandemic Performance Product recognises a tool that enabled its users to not only survive, but thrive in the face of adversity.

Werner Knoblich, SVP at past winner Red Hat, says:

"The Awards give you an external temperature check in the market. If we keep winning in categories where we have strong competitors, it's an endorsement from your readers that we are on the right track."

Visit the dedicated awards micro-site today to see this year's list of winners - and good luck!

