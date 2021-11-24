Exchange Server admins advised to patch vulnerable machines after POC exploit released for high-severity bug

clock • 3 min read
POC exploit released for high-severity Exchange Server bug
Image:

POC exploit released for high-severity Exchange Server bug

Microsoft has described the flaw as having a high impact on data integrity, confidentiality and availability

A security researcher has published a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code for a high severity vulnerability in Exchange servers that was patched by Microsoft earlier this month. The security flaw indexed...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

More Chinese firms added to US trade blacklist

EU lawmakers vote for tougher rules on ad tracking

More on Security

The future of work has changed forever - how should security leaders handle it?
Security

The future of work has changed forever - how should security leaders handle it?

Okta's Craig Hinchliffe looks at the challenges and opportunities facing security teams when it comes to protecting today's dynamic workforce

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 18 November 2021 • 1 min read
What can humans do in the age of machine-versus-machine security?
Security

What can humans do in the age of machine-versus-machine security?

AI-driven attacks are fast, difficult to spot and launched at scale. Toby Lewis of Darktrace argues that a defensive AI is the best and only possible response

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 17 November 2021 • 1 min read
More technology is not always the answer to cybersecurity headaches
Security

More technology is not always the answer to cybersecurity headaches

You can combat security infrastructure sprawl without blowing your budget, says Rob Brewer of Field Effect Software

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 16 November 2021 • 1 min read