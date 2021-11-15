Government to order 'phase 2' probe into Nvidia-Arm deal

The UK, EU and USA are all investigating the deal for signs of anti-competitive practices
The British government is expected to order an in-depth probe into US chip giant Nvidia's $40 billion (£30 billion) bid for UK-based chip designer Arm Ltd., over antitrust and national security concerns....
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders