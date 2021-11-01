Apple's app tracking policy cost four social media platforms nearly $10 billion

Snapchat is estimated to have lost the maximum amount of revenue as a percentage of its business
Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and Twitter have lost around $10 billion (£7.3 billion) in revenue so far as a result of Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy. Apple announced the policy last year,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders