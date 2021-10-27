How did you drive DevOps success this year? Celebrate at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
How did you drive DevOps success this year? Celebrate at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022
Image:

How did you drive DevOps success this year? Celebrate at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022

Categories cover all the newest DevOps developments

2021 was a challenging year for the IT industry, and DevOps was no exception. Being able to move and adapt quickly was essential to continue operating, and DevOps specialists saw unprecedented demand.

Beyond bringing dev and ops teams together, DevOps is now also about delivering value to customers, recognising the human aspect of collaboration and communication, and realising how DevOps can enhance areas of the business beyond traditional tech teams.

DevOps Excellence Awards 2022 banner

The DevOps Excellence Awards recognise and rewards the best of these efforts. With a range of categories covering every stage of progress across the industry, there is space for everyone to enter and celebrate their success.

ENTER NOW

The benefits of DevOps - agility, innovation and resilience - are now widely recognised, but the methodology and technology continue to evolve. That's why we've introduced two new categories for 2022. Will you be the first firm honoured for the Best AIOps/MLOps Tool, or Best Use of Compliance as Code?

We want to hear about and celebrate your DevOps journey over the past year, so hurry and enter now. Entries must be submitted by the 14th January 2022.

Categories - DevOps Excellence Awards 2022

  • Best Cloud Agile Technology
  • Best Continuous Delivery Product
  • Best DevOps Cloud Product
  • Best DevOps Security Tool
  • Best Open-Source DevOps Tool
  • DevOps Tool / Product of the Year
  • Best Automation Project
  • Best DevOps Transformation
  • Best Implementation of DevSecOps
  • Best Use of Microservices/Containers
  • Most Successful Cultural Transformation
  • DevOps Project of the Year
  • Best DevOps Team
  • DevOps Professional of the Year
  • DevOps Rising Star of the Year
  • DevOps Leader of the Year
  • Best DevOps Services Company
  • Best DevOps Consulting Firm
  • * NEW * Best AIOps/MLOps Tool
  • * NEW * Best Use of Compliance as Code

 

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

How bare metal servers enhance the work of online media

Don't be afraid of mistakes: An interview with Renee Hawkins, Thoughtworks

More on Utilities

Australia proposes hefty fines for privacy breaches
Privacy

Australia proposes hefty fines for privacy breaches

The country is specifically targetting social media platforms - the boogeyman du jour

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 October 2021 • 3 min read
UK schools bring in facial recognition for student lunch payments
Privacy

UK schools bring in facial recognition for student lunch payments

The intent is to improve speed and safety, but privacy campaigners say it is trying to crack a nut with a sledgehammer

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 18 October 2021 • 2 min read
Google Glass failed, but Facebook is developing a new type of AI system to make its own foray into augmented reality a success
Software

Facebook's next-gen AI will take a human view of the world - by thinking of itself

AI today is very bad at understanding a first-person point of view. Facebook wants to change that, and hang the privacy concerns

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 15 October 2021 • 3 min read