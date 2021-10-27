How did you drive DevOps success this year? Celebrate at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022

2021 was a challenging year for the IT industry, and DevOps was no exception. Being able to move and adapt quickly was essential to continue operating, and DevOps specialists saw unprecedented demand.

Beyond bringing dev and ops teams together, DevOps is now also about delivering value to customers, recognising the human aspect of collaboration and communication, and realising how DevOps can enhance areas of the business beyond traditional tech teams.

The DevOps Excellence Awards recognise and rewards the best of these efforts. With a range of categories covering every stage of progress across the industry, there is space for everyone to enter and celebrate their success.

ENTER NOW

The benefits of DevOps - agility, innovation and resilience - are now widely recognised, but the methodology and technology continue to evolve. That's why we've introduced two new categories for 2022. Will you be the first firm honoured for the Best AIOps/MLOps Tool, or Best Use of Compliance as Code?

We want to hear about and celebrate your DevOps journey over the past year, so hurry and enter now. Entries must be submitted by the 14th January 2022.

Categories - DevOps Excellence Awards 2022