Tesco's online shopping running smoothly after suspected hack

Tesco's website and app are back up and running, after a suspected hack that left thousands of shoppers unable to buy groceries or track their orders online at Britain's biggest supermarket.

The firm said on Sunday night that all issues related to its online shopping service were over, and that its grocery website and app were now functioning normally.

'Our teams have worked around the clock to restore service, and we're really sorry to our customers for the inconvenience caused,' the supermarket giant said.

Our groceries website and app are back up and running.

To help us manage the high volume we're temporarily using a virtual waiting room.

We're really sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/OxgJeCdiZy — Tesco (@Tesco) October 24, 2021

It added that the problem occurred after someone tried to 'interfere' with its IT systems. Tesco assured customers there was 'no reason' to believe any customer data was compromised as a result of the incident.

The store was temporarily using a virtual waiting room to manage the high volume of online shoppers.

Tesco regularly uses the measure at peak shopping times to ensure people have a 'smooth experience' on the site.

On Saturday Tesco announced it was experiencing an issue with its website and app, and was 'working hard to get things back up and running'.

Users who tried to buy groceries or use the search bar were met with an error message.

Some shoppers responded angrily on social media after finding themselves unable to amend orders.

One shopper said on Twitter: "I tried all the recommended methods yesterday for cancelling my order due today, because I couldn't update it (including a DM) without confirmation. Can you, please, at least give some clarity on customer data security."

Another customer said she was told to send a direct message to the company to cancel her order, but later received a message from Tesco saying that was not possible.

"I understand you still have IT issues but much as I love gin I don't need 2 bottles & some crisps this evening, when @asda saved the day with actual food this morning," she said.

Yesterday you said to send a DM to cancel my order due today. Today I get a reply to say its not possible. I understand you still have IT issues but much as I love Gin I don't need 2 bottles & some crisps this evening, when @asda saved the day with actual food this morning! pic.twitter.com/53Lg7bijGW — Sara Willman (@myflowerpatch) October 24, 2021

This is not the first security incident impacting Tesco customers in recent months.

In March last year, the company blocked 620,000 Clubcards after discovering a credential stuffing attack on its platform. The firm said it noticed fraudulent activity where scammers were using its website to test a database of usernames and passwords.

The database was likely stolen from another platform, but it might have worked in cases where customers used the same username and password, Tesco warned.