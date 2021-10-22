No SIEM, no problem: Why more technology and automation is not always the answer to your cyber security headaches

As cyber threats become more sophisticated and more frequent, organisations have been adding ever more point solutions to their security stack - increasing cost, complexity, and resourcing challenges. It's an environment that sees vendors thrive off upselling new solutions to customers as they seek to avoid featuring in the next data breach headline, but for customers it can just add up to security sprawl.

Businesses are now looking for new ways to combat this security infrastructure sprawl, often turning to SIEM solutions for centralisation of security events and greater use of automation and threat detection. While these routes have their benefits, they also come with their own problems and can be beyond the budgets of SMEs and smaller enterprises.

Indeed, SIEM may not be appropriate for many smaller organisations because of the costs and internal resources required. This is reflected by the results of a Computing study among 150 cyber security professionals in which among those who weren't actively planning to implement a SIEM 56 per cent mentioned increased costs and 42 per cent a shortage of necessary skills.

However, that doesn't mean that comprehensive, cost-effective, and manageable security is not achievable for those organisations. Rather, consolidation and rationalisation can be a more effective strategy.

Join us on Tuesday 26th October for a live webinar No SIEM, no problem in during which we'll be looking at workable alternatives to SIEM for smaller businesses.

Register today to put your questions to our expert panellists.