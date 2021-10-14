Be wary of the 'church of data'

IT leaders need to be wary of creating unnecessary complexity around data, and the feeling that no decisions can be made without it.

That's the opinion of Mark Ridley, co-founder of CTO advisory service SeeTo, former CTO of the Financial Times, and former CIO of reed.co.uk.

Speaking to Computing recently, Ridley explained that whilst data can be incredibly valuable, some organisations can become overly focused on the data itself, rather than the value.

"In lots of businesses there is a belief that data can solve all problems, so an industry is formed around creating data and analysing it, and building data science teams to create ever more complex algorithms," Ridley began.

"But we get further away from simple, powerful indicators. It can be possible to create unnecessary complexity in the way these organisations treat data. For instance instead of looking at how many people visit your site daily, you look at the value of each individual customer.

"And the more complex the systems, the harder they are to use and change, and the harder it is to be dynamic," he continued.

This can lead to organisations building a ‘church of data', where it is treated as having so much importance that it stymies any form of progress or innovation.

"Sometimes people build a church of data, and they feel they can't do anything without it. We lose sight of being fleet and simple with data.

"You see the same trend with Agile sometimes. Some organisations follow Agile processes but they don't understand why. They know they need a two weeks sprint and a daily stand up but they don't know why, they've just done a course.

"You also see it with product teams. They can get fixated on how many AB tests they can run. That too becomes a church of AB testing."

Ridley advised organisations to value data, but not to forget the basics.

"Have you spoken to a customer? Have they told you they'll pay money for this product? Because sometimes those things are hard to do. Think about the way data flows through the organisation. There's no point having the capability to do lots of tests if you can't work with it. Similarly there's no point having all this data if you don't know the right questions to ask."