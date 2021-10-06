Microsoft reveals how to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

Microsoft on Monday released Windows 11, the latest version of its Windows OS, which is now available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 machines that meet Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements.

However, Microsoft is not pushing the upgrade to all eligible systems at once. While some users will receive the notice to upgrade in their Settings menu in the coming days, others may have to wait until 2022.

The Redmond software giant has some pretty strict hardware requirements for a Windows 10 machine to be upgraded to Windows 11. These include: at least 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, at least a 720p display, TPM 2.0, and a graphics card capable of using DX12.

On Tuesday, Microsoft published a new support page on its website that provides instructions on installing Windows 11.

The company said that users can check if Windows 11 is ready for their device by going to: Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates.

Those who haven't received the upgrade yet and want to see if their device is hi-spec enough for Windows 11 can download Microsoft's PC Health App. This tool would tell users whether their machine qualifies for Windows 11.

Microsoft's support page also includes instructions on upgrading Windows 10 devices that do not meet Windows 11's minimum hardware requirements. However, the company advises against installing Windows 11 on unsupported devices - warning that such devices may malfunction and that they are not guaranteed to receive security updates in future.

But if you are adamant you want to to install Windows 11 on an unsupported device (acknowledging all the risks), Microsoft says, you can bypass the check for TPM 2.0 (TPM 1.2 is still required as a minimum) and the CPU family and model by creating the following registry key values.

Registry Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup

Name: AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU

Type: REG_DWORD

Value: 1

And for that, you will have to complete the following steps:

Open the Start Menu and type regedit.exe

Start the Registry Editor and confirm the UAC prompt

Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup

Right-click on MoSetup

Select New > Dword (32-bit) Value

Name it AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU

Double-click on the new Dword, and set the value to 1

Restart your PC

The user may then upgrade to Windows 11 using the installation media, by launching Setup on the media while running Windows 10 or booting from the media to launch Setup.

The second installation path is a clean install and will not retain previous files or settings, according to Microsoft.