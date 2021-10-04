Any questions for Justin Arbuckle, CTO Wealth & Personal Banking at HSBC?

Computing Staff
clock 04 October 2021 • 1 min read
Source: Justin Arbuckle
Image:

Source: Justin Arbuckle

Arbuckle will be talking about the importance of diversity and inclusion when building teams

HSBC's Justin Arbuckle will be speaking tomorrow at the Computing IT Leaders Festival on the importance of diversity and including in IT teams with some time for Q&A after his talk.

He joined HSBC last year to help upgrade the bank's technology platforms, and has many years of experience in building internal startups using cloud, APIs, open source technologies and DevOps.

As such, Arbuckle knows the importance of assembling teams that look like the company and society at large.

Diversity and inclusion are critical to making better decisions and effectively transforming what we do. It is important to look at inclusion from two perspectives, from the needs of the included and the obligations of the includer.

Justin Arbuckle is speaking at the IT Leaders Festival 2021 on Tuesday 05 October at 11 am BST. Register today to watch his presentation and ask your questions

