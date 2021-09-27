Quad group announces tech initiatives on semiconductors, 5G and shared cyber standards

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) has announced a slew of joint tech initiatives, aimed at establishing global cooperation on critical and emerging technologies such as 5G, AI and semiconductors.

The announcement came following the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of Quad countries at the White House on Friday.

The Quad group is an alliance of four democratic nations - the US, Australia, India and Japan - designed to counter Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australian PM Scott Morrison, Indian PM Narendra Modi, and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga joined US President Joe Biden in Washington, where they agreed to develop new global cybersecurity standards across various technology sectors and to advance the deployment of 'secure, open and transparent' 5G networks.

As part of the work towards global tech standards, the Quad said it would set up sector-specific contact groups to promote an open, inclusive, multi-stakeholder and consensus-based approach. The group aims to publish a Quad Statement of Principles, which will serve as a guide for implementing responsible, high-standards innovation.

The group will also establish a new Quad Senior Cyber Group, consisting of leader-level experts. The Cyber Group will meet regularly to drive the adoption of shared cyber standards; growth of the tech workforce; development of secure software; and promotion of cybersecurity of reliable and secure digital infrastructure.

'We expect technology suppliers, vendors, and distributors to produce and maintain secure systems, and to be trustworthy, transparent, and accountable in their practices,' a joint statement from Quad reads.

'Technology developers should also build in safety and security-by-design approaches so that robust safety and security practices are a part of the technology development process.'

Similarly, the Quad's 5G initiative aims to create 'a diverse, resilient, secure telecommunications ecosystem'. This initiative could be viewed in the context of concerns over Huawei's and ZTE's 5G efforts, which are seen to have provided China a potential geopolitical advantage.

In recent years, the USA has been at the forefront of an effort to restrict the use of Huawei equipment in 5G mobile networks, citing serious security issues.

In May 2019, the Trump administration banned Huawei and other Chinese companies from US telecoms networks. Last year, the then-government tightened restrictions on the Chinese telecom equipment maker by banning equipment suppliers worldwide from using American technology to manufacture components for Huawei, without first obtaining a license from the US government.

Huawei is also facing resistance in several other countries over the risk that its technology could be used for cyber espionage.

'In partnership with industry, we are advancing the deployment of secure, open, and transparent 5G and beyond-5G networks, and working with a range of partners to foster innovation and promote trustworthy vendors and approaches such as Open-RAN,' Quad's statement added.

Additionally, the Quad partners have agreed to launch a joint initiative 'to map capacity, identify vulnerabilities, and bolster supply-chain security for semiconductors' and their vital components.

'This initiative will help ensure Quad partners support a diverse and competitive market that produces the secure critical technologies essential for digital economies globally.'

The leaders also said that they would monitor critical future technologies, beginning with biotechnology.