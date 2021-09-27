World's largest carbon capture plant will negate just three seconds of CO² in a year

The world's largest direct air carbon capture facility, run by Swiss company Climeworks, has started operating in Iceland, 16 months after construction began.

Named Orca, the plant is designed to suck carbon dioxide directly from the air and bury it deep underground, using a natural mineralisation technology from Climeworks' Icelandic partner Carbfix.

Once the CO ² is separated from the air, using fans embedded in collector units the size of shipping containers, it is mixed with water that travels through large tubes deep underground. Here the carbon slowly turns to stone through a natural mineralisation process, which takes less than two years.

The Orca plant currently captures nearly 4,000 metric tons of CO ² per year, and will expand to megaton removal capacity by the second half of the decade.

'Orca is the first-of-its-kind plant that translates the vision of industrial-scale direct air capture and storage into reality,' Climeworks claims.

'This improved technology generation comes in an award-winning new design, which embodies the interconnection between nature and technology. For the technology generation which Orca represents, Climeworks has been able to intensify the process leading to increased CO ² capture capacity per module. This optimised process means that more carbon dioxide can be captured and stored than ever before.'

CO ² is the most significant greenhouse gas emitted as a result human activities. It enters the atmosphere through the burning of fossil fuels, trees, solid waste and as a result of some specific chemical reactions. Emissions have dramatically increased over the past five decades, and continue to increase every year.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that CO ² emissions worldwide will increase 1.5 billion metric tons this year, to a total of 33 billion metric tons.

The latest report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says carbon capture technology can play a significant role in achieving the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.

However, there are questions about the cost and the scalability of the technology.

"If it works, in one year [the Orca plant] will capture three seconds worth of humanity's CO ² emissions," climate scientist Peter Kalmus wrote on Twitter.

Today the world's biggest carbon capture facility turned on. If it works, in one year it will capture three seconds worth of humanity's CO² emissions... at incredible expense. I'm rooting for it, but only a fool would bet the planet on it. #EndFossilFuel pic.twitter.com/5ROJr4tPC9 — Peter Kalmus STOP LINE 3 💚 (@ClimateHuman) September 9, 2021

Mathew Barlow, a climate scientist at the University of Massachusetts, who contributed to the IPCC report, says three decades is not enough time for the tech to be deployed widely.

"There's no possible way for it to scale up on that timescale," Barlow told Business Insider. "We're at the point where you need to get the tech off the shelves, not be building it out."

Climeworks says it has plans to increase the firm's carbon capture capacity to 500,000 metric tons by the end of the decade. The company also aims to build a carbon capture facility ten times the size of Orca within the next three years.

Other firms are following the same path. For example, the American oil firm Occidental is developing a direct-air-capture plant that will pull nearly 1 million metric tons of CO ² per year from around some of its Texas oilfields. There are also plans to construct a plant in Scotland by 2026, which will trap between 500,000 and 1 million metric tons of CO ² in a single year.