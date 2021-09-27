Voting is open for the Technology Product Awards 2021

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
The Technology Product Awards will make their triumphant return later this year
Image:

The Technology Product Awards will make their triumphant return later this year

It's time to have your say

Industry awards are normally characterised by a panel of expert judges selecting the best of the best from among their peers. That's all well and good, but it doesn't tell the whole story, especially when it comes to products.

To really choose the cream of the crop when it comes to solutions and tools, we need to hear from the really important people: the users.

That's where you come in. Computing's Technology Product Awards are unique in the technology space in that there is no judging panel - instead, you and your fellow IT leaders vote to decide who should take home the prize.

After a gruelling shortlisting process, where we selected the entries most worthy of your consideration, judging is now open. From the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the most interesting and successful end-user projects, you have the opportunity to share your own experiences and thoughts with a few simple clicks.

Click here to vote

There's no requirement to judge everything, or to finish it all in one sitting, so don't worry about the time investment; if you only want to add your marks for one or two categories, go right ahead. Or, if you're a truly knowledgeable IT specialist and are happy to share that experience, choose a winner in every category.

Before you begin, a short warning: any votes for a company from its own employees will be removed, and that company will lose points - so don't try to game the system!

Click here to start your judging. Voting is open until the 29th October.

The Technology Product Awards will take place in a physical ceremony at a to-be-revealed location in London. If you're a finalist, click here to book a place - we'll see you there.

