Government launches ten-year plan for AI

Aim is to make the UK a world leader in artificial intelligence development, ethics and governance
The government launched a ten-year plan on the use of AI. According to the Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy announced today, Wednesday, "marks...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders