Who made it big at the Cloud Excellence Awards 2021?

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 23 September 2021 • 3 min read
Who made it big at the Cloud Excellence Awards 2021?
Image:

Who made it big at the Cloud Excellence Awards 2021?

Every finalist deserved to be there - but who walked away with a trophy?

It's been more than two years since Computing held a physical awards event, so excitement was high last night for the Cloud Excellence Awards at the Montcalm London Marble Arch - and the event did not disappoint.

Cloud has kept the world turning for the last 18 months, so it's no surprise that the industry professionals were ready to blow off a little steam. Guests - all pre-screened for Covid, and all wearing their best - began to arrive just after 6pm, with many happy exclamations at seeing colleagues, peers, friends and frenemies in-person after so long apart. The drinks reception fed into a sumptuous three-course meal and stand-up comedy by the excellent Neil Delamere - himself a former techy - who also went on to announce the winners.

So, who were they?

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Winner: Aquarium Software

Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year

Winner: Confluent - Confluent Cloud  

Cloud Development Platform of the Year

Winner: Platform.sh 

Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year

Winner: Assurestor 

Best Cloud Finance Solution

Winner: MyWorkpapers  

Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year

Winner: CSI Limited - ISV Transformation with the CSI PowerCloud

Highly commended: Pure Storage

Cloud Integration Product of the Year

Winner: Snap Logic

Highly commended: Red Hat

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

Winner: CloudM - CloudM Platform

Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs

Winner: Censornet - The Censornet Platform

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises

Winner: TrueFort - TrueFort Fortress

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Identity, Access and Authentication

1Winner: My1Login - My1Login Identity Management

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Network

Winner: CyGlass - Protecting Citizen Data: Waverley Borough Council

Highly commended: iboss - iboss Cloud

Cloud Security Product of the Year - AI and Automation

Winner: Nuance Communications - Nuance Gatekeeper

Unified Communications Product of the Year

Winner: Precisely - EngageOne Communicate

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service

Winner: Luminance

Highly commended: Reducer

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - DevOps

Winner: CircleCI

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - Edge Computing

Winner: Ordr - Ordr Systems Control Engine

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - Infrastructure

Winner: LogicMonitor

Highly commended: Onecom - OneCloud

Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud

Winner: Semantrica - Project Vana

Highly commended: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust & Civica

Serverless or Container Project of the Year

Winner: Automation Logic - On-prem Kubernetes

Best Cloud Project

Winner: ThoughtSpot - Just Eat Takeaway.com

Highly commended: Content Guru and UK Power Networks

Cloud Professional of the Year

Winner: Shalen Sehgal, Crises Control

Best Cloud Support Provider

Winner: Hyve Managed Hosting

MSP of the Year

Winner: STRIPE OLT

Highly commended: Transputec

Cloud Vendor of the Year

Winner: Smartway2

Highly commended: Backup Everything

Best Cloud Transformation in the Pandemic

Winner: Liverpool City Council & Civica

Best Use of AI in the Cloud

Winner: InterSystems

Best Use of Cloud in the Pandemic

Winner: Conga - Conga and Homeless Link: COVID-19 Homelessness Response Fund

Best Use of Cloud in the Pandemic - Health and Social Care

Winner: Content Guru - Storm

Highly commended: Ensono - University Hospitals Birmingham

Multi-Cloud Solution of the Year

Winner: YellowDog 

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Interview: IRIS, Cloud Integration Product of the Year finalist

How global companies can continue doing business in Russia

More on Mobile

Vodafone to reintroduce European roaming charges for UK customers
Mobile

Vodafone to reintroduce European roaming charges for UK customers

People travelling to the Republic of Ireland will not pay any extra charges

Dev Kundaliya
clock 10 August 2021 • 2 min read
We need to forge a radical path to 6G
Networks

Peter Cochrane: We need to forge a radical path to 6G

5G is way too inefficient for the IoT, argues Peter Cochrane

Professor Peter Cochrane
clock 16 February 2021 • 3 min read
Exclusive research: Computing uncovers your mobility must-haves and priorities for managing the remote working boom
Mobile

Exclusive research: Computing uncovers your mobility must-haves and priorities for managing the remote working boom

O2/Samsung
clock 03 February 2021 • 4 min read