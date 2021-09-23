Who made it big at the Cloud Excellence Awards 2021?

It's been more than two years since Computing held a physical awards event, so excitement was high last night for the Cloud Excellence Awards at the Montcalm London Marble Arch - and the event did not disappoint.

Cloud has kept the world turning for the last 18 months, so it's no surprise that the industry professionals were ready to blow off a little steam. Guests - all pre-screened for Covid, and all wearing their best - began to arrive just after 6pm, with many happy exclamations at seeing colleagues, peers, friends and frenemies in-person after so long apart. The drinks reception fed into a sumptuous three-course meal and stand-up comedy by the excellent Neil Delamere - himself a former techy - who also went on to announce the winners.

So, who were they?

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Winner: Aquarium Software

Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year

Winner: Confluent - Confluent Cloud

Cloud Development Platform of the Year

Winner: Platform.sh

Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year

Winner: Assurestor

Best Cloud Finance Solution

Winner: MyWorkpapers

Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year

Winner: CSI Limited - ISV Transformation with the CSI PowerCloud

Highly commended: Pure Storage

Cloud Integration Product of the Year

Winner: Snap Logic

Highly commended: Red Hat

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

Winner: CloudM - CloudM Platform

Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs

Winner: Censornet - The Censornet Platform

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises

Winner: TrueFort - TrueFort Fortress

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Identity, Access and Authentication

1Winner: My1Login - My1Login Identity Management

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Network

Winner: CyGlass - Protecting Citizen Data: Waverley Borough Council

Highly commended: iboss - iboss Cloud

Cloud Security Product of the Year - AI and Automation

Winner: Nuance Communications - Nuance Gatekeeper

Unified Communications Product of the Year

Winner: Precisely - EngageOne Communicate

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service

Winner: Luminance

Highly commended: Reducer

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - DevOps

Winner: CircleCI

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - Edge Computing

Winner: Ordr - Ordr Systems Control Engine

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - Infrastructure

Winner: LogicMonitor

Highly commended: Onecom - OneCloud

Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud

Winner: Semantrica - Project Vana

Highly commended: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust & Civica

Serverless or Container Project of the Year

Winner: Automation Logic - On-prem Kubernetes

Best Cloud Project

Winner: ThoughtSpot - Just Eat Takeaway.com

Highly commended: Content Guru and UK Power Networks

Cloud Professional of the Year

Winner: Shalen Sehgal, Crises Control

Best Cloud Support Provider

Winner: Hyve Managed Hosting

MSP of the Year

Winner: STRIPE OLT

Highly commended: Transputec

Cloud Vendor of the Year

Winner: Smartway2

Highly commended: Backup Everything

Best Cloud Transformation in the Pandemic

Winner: Liverpool City Council & Civica

Best Use of AI in the Cloud

Winner: InterSystems

Best Use of Cloud in the Pandemic

Winner: Conga - Conga and Homeless Link: COVID-19 Homelessness Response Fund

Best Use of Cloud in the Pandemic - Health and Social Care

Winner: Content Guru - Storm

Highly commended: Ensono - University Hospitals Birmingham

Multi-Cloud Solution of the Year

Winner: YellowDog