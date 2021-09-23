Who made it big at the Cloud Excellence Awards 2021?

Every finalist deserved to be there - but who walked away with a trophy?
It's been more than two years since Computing held a physical awards event, so excitement was high last night for the Cloud Excellence Awards at the Montcalm London Marble Arch - and the event did not disappoint.
Cloud has kept the world turning for the last 18 months, so it's no surprise that the industry professionals were ready to blow off a little steam. Guests - all pre-screened for Covid, and all wearing their best - began to arrive just after 6pm, with many happy exclamations at seeing colleagues, peers, friends and frenemies in-person after so long apart. The drinks reception fed into a sumptuous three-course meal and stand-up comedy by the excellent Neil Delamere - himself a former techy - who also went on to announce the winners.
So, who were they?
Best Cloud Automation Solution
Winner: Aquarium Software
Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year
Winner: Confluent - Confluent Cloud
Cloud Development Platform of the Year
Winner: Platform.sh
Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year
Winner: Assurestor
Best Cloud Finance Solution
Winner: MyWorkpapers
Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year
Winner: CSI Limited - ISV Transformation with the CSI PowerCloud
Highly commended: Pure Storage
Cloud Integration Product of the Year
Winner: Snap Logic
Highly commended: Red Hat
Cloud Management Solution of the Year
Winner: CloudM - CloudM Platform
Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs
Winner: Censornet - The Censornet Platform
Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises
Winner: TrueFort - TrueFort Fortress
Cloud Security Product of the Year - Identity, Access and Authentication
1Winner: My1Login - My1Login Identity Management
Cloud Security Product of the Year - Network
Winner: CyGlass - Protecting Citizen Data: Waverley Borough Council
Highly commended: iboss - iboss Cloud
Cloud Security Product of the Year - AI and Automation
Winner: Nuance Communications - Nuance Gatekeeper
Unified Communications Product of the Year
Winner: Precisely - EngageOne Communicate
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service
Winner: Luminance
Highly commended: Reducer
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - DevOps
Winner: CircleCI
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - Edge Computing
Winner: Ordr - Ordr Systems Control Engine
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - Infrastructure
Winner: LogicMonitor
Highly commended: Onecom - OneCloud
Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud
Winner: Semantrica - Project Vana
Highly commended: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust & Civica
Serverless or Container Project of the Year
Winner: Automation Logic - On-prem Kubernetes
Best Cloud Project
Winner: ThoughtSpot - Just Eat Takeaway.com
Highly commended: Content Guru and UK Power Networks
Cloud Professional of the Year
Winner: Shalen Sehgal, Crises Control
Best Cloud Support Provider
Winner: Hyve Managed Hosting
MSP of the Year
Winner: STRIPE OLT
Highly commended: Transputec
Cloud Vendor of the Year
Winner: Smartway2
Highly commended: Backup Everything
Best Cloud Transformation in the Pandemic
Winner: Liverpool City Council & Civica
Best Use of AI in the Cloud
Winner: InterSystems
Best Use of Cloud in the Pandemic
Winner: Conga - Conga and Homeless Link: COVID-19 Homelessness Response Fund
Best Use of Cloud in the Pandemic - Health and Social Care
Winner: Content Guru - Storm
Highly commended: Ensono - University Hospitals Birmingham
Multi-Cloud Solution of the Year
Winner: YellowDog