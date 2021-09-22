Mafia-linked cybercrime gang busted in joint operation by Spanish and Italian police

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 September 2021 • 3 min read
Mafia-linked cybercrime gang busted in joint operation by Spanish and Italian police
Image:

Mafia-linked cybercrime gang busted in joint operation by Spanish and Italian police

Arrest of 106 suspects involved in online fraud and other criminal activities

Spanish and Italian police said on Monday that they have dismantled an organised crime group with links to the Italian Mafia. The joint law enforcement operation, supported by Europol, resulted in the...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Afghanistan: Details of another MoD data breach emerge

Hybrid working could unlock job prospects for 3.8 million Brits

More on Big Data and Analytics

Who made it big at the Cloud Excellence Awards 2021?
Leadership

Who made it big at the Cloud Excellence Awards 2021?

Every finalist deserved to be there - but who walked away with a trophy?

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 23 September 2021 • 3 min read
Interview: IRIS, Cloud Integration Product of the Year finalist
Leadership

Interview: IRIS, Cloud Integration Product of the Year finalist

IRIS saw the strength of a strategic, rather than tactical, response to cloud

Computing Staff
clock 23 September 2021 • 4 min read
Hybrid working could unlock job prospects for 3.8 million Brits
Strategy

Hybrid working could unlock job prospects for 3.8 million Brits

Increased adoption of hybrid working could add £48.3 billion to the UK economy

Dev Kundaliya
clock 23 September 2021 • 2 min read