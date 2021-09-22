Mafia-linked cybercrime gang busted in joint operation by Spanish and Italian police

Arrest of 106 suspects involved in online fraud and other criminal activities
Spanish and Italian police said on Monday that they have dismantled an organised crime group with links to the Italian Mafia. The joint law enforcement operation, supported by Europol, resulted in the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders