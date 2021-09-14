Apple releases urgent security update to address critical spyware vulnerability

Move comes after researchers found malicious image files transmitted to the phone of a Saudi activist via the iMessage instant messaging app
Apple has released a suite of new updates for iOS, watchOs and macOS to fix a critical bug that security researchers say has been exploited by a notorious spyware to spy on a Saudi activist. The researchers...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders