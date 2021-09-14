Apple releases urgent security update to address critical spyware vulnerability

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 September 2021 • 3 min read
Apple releases urgent security update to address critical spyware vulnerability
Image:

Apple releases urgent security update to address critical spyware vulnerability

Move comes after researchers found malicious image files transmitted to the phone of a Saudi activist via the iMessage instant messaging app

Apple has released a suite of new updates for iOS, watchOs and macOS to fix a critical bug that security researchers say has been exploited by a notorious spyware to spy on a Saudi activist. The researchers...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

The Bitcoin network generates as much e-waste as the Netherlands

UK ISPs demand piracy compensation from customers

More on Legislation and Regulation

Net neutrality means all web packets must be treated equally, preventing any artificial affect on competition
Legislation and Regulation

Ofcom launches net neutrality review

The regulator is reviewing the consumer-friendly rules post-Brexit

Dev Kundaliya
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
Microsoft: Climate law is "just part of doing business now"
Legislation and Regulation

Microsoft: Climate law is "just part of doing business now"

The rising number and rapid change of climate laws no longer affects the cost of doing business, says Microsoft's Alberto Arribas-Herranz

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 August 2021 • 4 min read
UN experts again call for temporary ban on surveillance tech
Legislation and Regulation

UN experts again call for temporary ban on surveillance tech

It is the second time in two years that the UN has warned about the dangers of unchecked surveillance technology

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 13 August 2021 • 3 min read