Amazon seeks to hire 55,000 people for tech, corporate jobs

Majority of the jobs will be created in the US
Amazon is planning to hire about 55,000 people globally in the coming months for corporate and tech roles, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to drive growth in cloud computing and online retail. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders