Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 finalists unveiled

Computing is delighted to announce the finalists for this year's 2021 Women in Tech Excellence Awards.

With a record breaking-number of submissions, we were overwhelmed with how many entries we received this year. It shows that, even in the pandemic, it is so important for businesses to celebrate and recognise their employees - and Computing's Women in Tech Excellence Awards are more important than ever!

The awards have been something special this year. They bring to the fore many great stories, especially those of how women across the technology sector have led the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many women have been facing a unique and unforeseen set of challenges: working from home, balancing work and home life, taking on key roles in home teaching, and coping with personal and family stress, while continuing to make top class contributions to their businesses, are all part of the world we have been unwillingly thrust into. There have been many, many stories of how the women in our market have risen to those challenges.

These awards are important as they recognise top-performing women from across the technology space and provide inspiration for younger women looking to build a career in our industry.

View the full 2021 finalist list here

Our panel of judges are now reading all the finalist entries and making the hard decisions over who will be crowned the winner for each category. All winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Wednesday 24th November at The Brewery in London.

We look forward to seeing all our finalists there.

For partnership opportunities contact Jessica Feldman, Head of Diversity Portfolio, Technology.