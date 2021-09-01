Single‑factor authentication for admin now officially a CISA 'bad practice'

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging the organisations to stop using single factor authentication (SFA) method for remote or administrative access, as it exposes them to a risk of having their systems compromised by threat actors.

The federal agency announced on Tuesday that it is adding the use of SFA to its catalogue of bad practices that it considers to be exceptionally risky, especially for organisations that support critical infrastructure or national critical functions (NCFs).

'As recent incidents have demonstrated, cyberattacks against critical infrastructure can have significant impacts on the critical functions of government and the private sector,' CISA says in its online post.

It adds that organisations must consider implementing an effective cyber security programme to protect against cyber threats.

SFA is a low-security method of authentication that requires matching only one factor - such as a password - to a username in order to allow access to a system.

Passwords can be easily stolen or guessed through various techniques, such as keylogging, phishing, brute- force attacks, credential dumping, and malware, potentially allowing access to sensitive data or core systems.

For admin purposes in particular, therfore, organisations should set up stronger and better authentication methods, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), the agency says.

In 2019, a joint study by Google, New York University, and University of California San Diego found that just adding a recovery phone number to a Google Account can block up to 100 per cent of automated bots, 99 per cent of bulk phishing attacks, and 66 per cent of targeted attacks.

With MFA, a user must confirm their identity using at least two pieces of evidence: knowledge (something only the user knows); possession (something only the user has access to); and inherence (something the user is). Some examples could be a childhood nickname; a smartphone (think Google Authenticator); and biometrics.

The major advantage of MFA is that it makes it much more difficult for a hack like a keylogger to steal credentials.

Alongside SFA, CISA also considers the use of end-of-life (or unsupported) software and use of default passwords as bad practices.

Using end-of-life software or operating systems exposes systems to the risk of attacks through newly discovered bugs that would no longer receive security patches from vendors.

Similarly, use of simple or default passwords could provide a much better chance to hackers to guess them and gain access to networks.

In 2019, a survey of more than 1,000 British consumers by GMX showed that two-thirds of British internet users reused their passwords across their most important online accounts. Only one-fifth of the survey respondents said they used a different password for each account they have had, while more than two-fifths admitted that they found the sheer number of different passwords required for managing various online accounts 'overwhelming '.

And nine per cent had never changed their email account password - often using 'front door' as password for many online accounts.

CISA has warned against the use of passwords that are known to have been breached previously as they also provide threat actors with a simple means of compromising accounts.