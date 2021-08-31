ADVERTISEMENT

Boris Johnson ignored security guidance over use of personal phone

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 August 2021 • 2 min read
Boris Johnson ignored security guidance over use of personal phone
Image:

Boris Johnson ignored security guidance over use of personal phone

A classified document warned ministers in 2019 that hackers could compromise their personal devices

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ignored his own government's security guidance when he used his personal mobile phone to discuss government business issues. That's according to The Times, which reports...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Single‑factor authentication for admin now officially a CISA 'bad practice'

Google reportedly offered Netflix a special discount on Play Store commission

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Privacy

Government agencies used Clearview facial recognition in 24 countries
Privacy

Government agencies used Clearview facial recognition in 24 countries

The company is offering its technology on a try-before-you-buy basis

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 August 2021 • 2 min read
NHS data grab delayed again, after millions opt out
Privacy

NHS data grab delayed again, after millions opt out

NHS Digital says it will undertake a 'listening exercise' before announcing a new start date

Dev Kundaliya
clock 23 August 2021 • 3 min read
Five ways to build trust in the UK's digital identity rollout
Privacy

Five ways to build trust in the UK's digital identity rollout

The government is consulting on digital identities. Here are five pillars they need to consider

Andersen Cheng
clock 19 August 2021 • 5 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT