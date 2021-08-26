ADVERTISEMENT

UK government names Facebook critic as preferred candidate for next Information Commissioner

Dev Kundaliya
clock 26 August 2021 • 2 min read
UK government names Facebook critic as preferred candidate for next Information Commissioner
Image:

UK government names Facebook critic as preferred candidate for next Information Commissioner

John Edwards has previously called Facebook "morally bankrupt pathological liars"

The UK government has announced that New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner, John Edwards, is its preferred candidate for the job of Information Commissioner: the person heading the UK's data regulator, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

Edwards secured his current Privacy Commissioner role in 2014, and is currently serving his second five-year term.

He has worked as a lawyer for over 20 years and has also acted in various legal roles for New Zealand's Ministry of Health, Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet, State Services Commission and Inland Revenue Department.

He is known for his role in implementation of New Zealand's newly passed Privacy Act 2020.

The UK government said that Edwards was selected following 'a global search'.

He will appear before MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny on 9th September.

If appointed, Edwards will replace the current Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, who has been criticised for failing to take effective steps to tackle social media giants.

Edwards has a track record of criticising Facebook in particular. He has said that it allows live-streaming of rapes, suicides, and murders, publishes hate posts and videos, and refuses to accept any responsibility for any content on its platform.

In a Twitter post - since deleted - he described Facebook as "morally bankrupt pathological liars who enable genocide (Myanmar), [and] facilitate foreign undermining of democratic institutions".

If appointed as the UK's Information Commissioner, which appears likely, Edwards' time in the office will coincide with the government's plan to reform privacy laws to make them more business-friendly and help drive growth following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said earlier this year that Britain needs to take a "slightly less European approach" on privacy, and should focus more on the results that "we want to have" following the country's exit from the European Union.

Dowden said he wants the UK's new information commissioner to focus not just on data privacy, but also on the use of data for "economic and social goals".

He added that post-Brexit Britain has the 'freedom' to strike its own partnerships with other countries on data adequacy arrangements.

The digital ministry said on Thursday that it was seeking new data partnerships with countries including the United States, South Korea, Australia, and other fast-growing markets to boost trade after Brexit.

"Now that we have left the EU I'm determined to seize the opportunity by developing a world-leading data policy that will deliver a Brexit dividend for individuals and businesses across the UK," Dowden said.

"It means reforming our own data laws so that they're based on common sense, not box-ticking. And it means having the leadership in place at the Information Commissioner's Office to pursue a new era of data-driven growth and innovation. "

"John Edwards's vast experience makes him the ideal candidate to ensure data is used responsibly to achieve those goals."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Autonomous, electric cargo ship will make first voyage this year

Tech giants pledge billions for cyber security after Presidential meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Networks

We need to forge a radical path to 6G
Networks

Peter Cochrane: We need to forge a radical path to 6G

5G is way too inefficient for the IoT, argues Peter Cochrane

Professor Peter Cochrane
clock 16 February 2021 • 3 min read
Aruba urges users to upgrade software to meet the deployment lifetime of some switches
Networks

Apply software updates urgently to avoid SSD burnout, warns Aruba

Older software versions can cause premature eMMC and SSD degradation, the company admits

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 November 2020 • 2 min read
BT picks Ericsson for 5G mobile networks in major UK cities
Networks

BT picks Ericsson for 5G mobile networks in major UK cities

BT will use Ericsson's 5G equipment to upgrade EE mobile networks

Dev Kundaliya
clock 29 October 2020 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT