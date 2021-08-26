UK government names Facebook critic as preferred candidate for next Information Commissioner

The UK government has announced that New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner, John Edwards, is its preferred candidate for the job of Information Commissioner: the person heading the UK's data regulator, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

Edwards secured his current Privacy Commissioner role in 2014, and is currently serving his second five-year term.

He has worked as a lawyer for over 20 years and has also acted in various legal roles for New Zealand's Ministry of Health, Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet, State Services Commission and Inland Revenue Department.

He is known for his role in implementation of New Zealand's newly passed Privacy Act 2020.

Official announcement



Government announces preferred candidate for Information Commissioner - https://t.co/2fri3ROyhm https://t.co/i8b4OBcwzC — John Edwards (@JCE_PC) August 26, 2021

The UK government said that Edwards was selected following 'a global search'.

He will appear before MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny on 9th September.

If appointed, Edwards will replace the current Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, who has been criticised for failing to take effective steps to tackle social media giants.

Edwards has a track record of criticising Facebook in particular. He has said that it allows live-streaming of rapes, suicides, and murders, publishes hate posts and videos, and refuses to accept any responsibility for any content on its platform.

In a Twitter post - since deleted - he described Facebook as "morally bankrupt pathological liars who enable genocide (Myanmar), [and] facilitate foreign undermining of democratic institutions".

If appointed as the UK's Information Commissioner, which appears likely, Edwards' time in the office will coincide with the government's plan to reform privacy laws to make them more business-friendly and help drive growth following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said earlier this year that Britain needs to take a "slightly less European approach" on privacy, and should focus more on the results that "we want to have" following the country's exit from the European Union.

Dowden said he wants the UK's new information commissioner to focus not just on data privacy, but also on the use of data for "economic and social goals".

He added that post-Brexit Britain has the 'freedom' to strike its own partnerships with other countries on data adequacy arrangements.

The digital ministry said on Thursday that it was seeking new data partnerships with countries including the United States, South Korea, Australia, and other fast-growing markets to boost trade after Brexit.

"Now that we have left the EU I'm determined to seize the opportunity by developing a world-leading data policy that will deliver a Brexit dividend for individuals and businesses across the UK," Dowden said.

"It means reforming our own data laws so that they're based on common sense, not box-ticking. And it means having the leadership in place at the Information Commissioner's Office to pursue a new era of data-driven growth and innovation. "

"John Edwards's vast experience makes him the ideal candidate to ensure data is used responsibly to achieve those goals."