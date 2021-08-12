Hacker returns more than half of stolen crypto haul

The hacker claims the $611 million theft was intended to expose a weakness in Poly Network's system
A hacker who stole more than $600 million in one of the largest ever cryptocurrency heists has returned over half of what they took. Poly Network, a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, said the hacker...
