Annoyed member of Conti ransomware gang leaks insider information on Russian-speaking hacking forum

The angry affiliate says they are underpaid for the work
A disgruntled affiliate of the Conti ransomware service has leaked inside information about the group, including multiple tools and instruction manuals allegedly used by operatives to conduct ransomware...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders