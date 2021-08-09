Apple urged to halt plans to roll out new photo scanning feature in open letter

The feature could be exploited by threat actors in the long run, experts warn
More than 5,000 individual and organisations have signed an open letter urging Apple to rethink roll out of its new photo scanning feature that has been designed to identify child sexual abuse material...
