Google releases urgent Chrome update to address zero-day bug under active attack
Thirteen other bugs were also fixed in the new update
Google has released an urgent update for Chrome browser to address 14 security vulnerabilities, including a zero-day that's actively being exploited by unknown hackers. In an online post, the company...
More on Threats and Risks
Ancient Linux bug gives unprivileged users root access
The bug was introduced seven years ago and only fixed last week
Microsoft patches seven zero-days in Patch Tuesday update
Six zero-days have been observed in active attacks
Siloscape malware targets Windows containers to access Kubernetes clusters
The malware's aim is to open a backdoor into Kubernetes clusters to run malicious containers
New 'Epsilon Red' ransomware is hunting for unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers, researchers warn
It relies on several Powershell scripts before encrypting machines
