Fastly blames software bug for massive internet outage this week
The company has apologised to people for the inconvenience caused as a result of the glitch
A major internet blackout that left many of the world's top websites offline for a brief period on Tuesday was caused due to a software bug which got triggered after a customer updated their settings,...
