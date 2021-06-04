Thank Zuck it's Friday #16 - WhatsApp and scams
This week, we look at Facebook's backing away from its WhatsApp policy and the rise of the 'free trial ending' scam
It's the end of the week, and that means it's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday': the tech news podcast from Computing.
This time we look at WhatsApp's latest privacy policy shenanigans and a simple but popular scam.
To hear more from the Computing team, listen to the most recent episode of The Spark, where we speak to the founders of some of the world's fastest-growing and most exciting companies about their journeys.
