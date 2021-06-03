EU's revamped data transfer tools will have more safeguards
The EU's new data transfer tools are fully compliant with the GDPR and will allow citizens' data to be encrypted or pseudonymised
The European Commission is set to adopt revamped data transfer tools,which will provide more legal and privacy safeguards to enable companies to transfer European users' data securely around the world....
More on Privacy
Government faces legal challenge over NHS data sharing plan
Campaigners demand an extension to the 'rushed' June 23rd deadline to opt out of GP record sharing scheme
Conservative Party fined £10,000 for sending unwanted emails
Problem occurred when switching bulk email providers, Tories said
EU investigation into AWS and Azure could threaten lucrative cloud contracts with EU bodies
European regulator seeks to close data protection loopholes
WhatsApp won't limit functionality for users who decline policy update
It is the second time WhatsApp has changed its position on forcing users to accept its new update
Facial recognition: Legal complaints lodged against Clearview AI in five countries
Company has built a business on the faces of 3 billion people scraped from the web without their knowledge
