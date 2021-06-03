Leaked spreadsheet exposes details of UK Special Forces soldiers

The document was not password-protected and contained no protective markings

Leaked spreadsheet exposes details of UK Special Forces soldiers
Leaked spreadsheet exposes details of UK Special Forces soldiers
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

A leaked spreadsheet circulating around WhatsApp has exposed the personal details of more than one thousand UK Special Forces soldiers, which are meant to remain secret. The Register, which has seen...

To continue reading...

More on Security

Will North, Chief Security Officer at MHR
How much should you trust your endpoints? Zero!

Should a Zero trust approach be used when it comes to end point security given the rise of hybrid working? If so, which solutions are the most recent and effective? How important is education around endpoint tech security for the workforce? Will North,...