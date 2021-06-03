Amazon warehouses are more dangerous to work in than competitors'
Amazon recorded about 80 per cent more injuries at its warehouses than competitors last year
Employees at Amazon warehouses in the USA suffer injuries at a higher rate than those doing similar jobs at competitors' locations, a study has found. Amazon warehouse workers recorded 5.9 serious injuries...
