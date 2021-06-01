Nvidia and AMD go head-to-head in Computex GPU unveilings
Nvidia launched upgrades to the GeForce 30-series while AMD focused on mobile graphics cards
Nvidia and AMD have unveiled their newest GPUs: the GeForce 30-series Ti cards and Radeon 6000M series. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are an upgrade to the RTX 3080 and 3070 cards...
More on Chips and Components
Government funding could help set up 'seven to 10 new chip factories'
Government funding is needed to unlock private capital for chip invest, suggests US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
Japanese task force to bolster nation's chip supply
Control semiconductors, control the world
IBM: Global chip shortage could last two more years
The IBM president's predictions are much more conservative than those of Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins
Global chip shortage: South Korea to offer tax breaks to local chipmakers
Government announces measures to foster the local non-memory chip industry and to tackle global shortages of automotive chips
Intel unveils 11th-generation Tiger Lake-H series mobile processors
The new processors aim at heavy graphics and compute users
Back to Top