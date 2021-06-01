Fair Tax Foundation: US tech giants paid $100 billion less in taxes than claimed
Amazon and Facebook are the worst tax offenders, according to new analysis
The biggest tech firms in the US paid almost $100 billion less in taxes over the past decade than stated in their annual reports, a new analysis by the Fair Tax Foundation claims. The 'Silicon Six'...
More on Finance and Reporting
Amazon wins court appeal over €250 million EU tax bill
Competition regulators failed to prove that Amazon received an unfair advantage from local tax rulings
AMD earnings smash Wall Street estimates
PCs, gaming and data centres drove company growth
Google, Microsoft report rapid growth in cloud revenues due to pandemic
GCP revenues rise 44 per cent with Azure up 50 per cent compared with last year
Twitter announces 'better-than-expected' fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results
But troubles mount in India as angry politicians promote rival Koo
Amazon, Alphabet and Alibaba all report surging cloud revenues
Despite growth Google Cloud lost more than $5.5 billion last year, but Alibaba is now profitable
Back to Top