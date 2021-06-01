Just weeks left to enter the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021
There are just a few weeks left to get your entry in and show your leadership to the world
The Digital Technology Leaders Awards are all about celebrating the outstanding work of tech teams, who this year have been more key to business success than ever before. From website design and coding all the way up to the CDO, digital teams have kept a lot of plates spinning over the last 15 months - and there are only a few weeks left to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.
The last year has shaken up what we consider 'normal'. Businesses, customers and individuals are using technology to a greater level than ever before, and those who have tried to maintain business-as-usual have been left behind. Companies have had to re-evaluate their approach to not only their daily business, but their overall strategy. In this landscape, innovative firms and individuals have used technology to stand out from the crowd.
The Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to recognise the work of those people and companies - the ones who are not only driving change, but making sure it sticks.
With plenty of returning categories, as well as a brand new Special Award that honours success in the pandemic, there really is something for everyone; but if you don't see a category you feel is right for your submission, get in touch and we'll be happy to help.
Entries close on the 9th July, so don't wait - enter now!
Categories: Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021
Organisational Excellence
- Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
- Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
- Development Team of the Year
- Digital Service Company of the Year- SME
- Digital Service Company of the Year - Large Organisations
- Digital Team of the Year
- Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations
- Digital Transformation of the Year - SME
- Project Team of the Year
Personal Excellence
- CDO of the Year
- Digital Ambassador of the Year
- Digital Hero of the Year
- Young Digital Professional of the Year
- CTO of the Year
Project Excellence
- Best Automation Project
- Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
- Best Not-for-Profit Project
- Best Public Sector Digital Project
- Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project
- Big Data/IoT Project of the Year
- Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
- Mobile Project of the Year
- Security Project of the Year
- *New* Special Award: Most Successful Project in the Pandemic
