Just weeks left to enter the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards are all about celebrating the outstanding work of tech teams, who this year have been more key to business success than ever before. From website design and coding all the way up to the CDO, digital teams have kept a lot of plates spinning over the last 15 months - and there are only a few weeks left to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.

The last year has shaken up what we consider 'normal'. Businesses, customers and individuals are using technology to a greater level than ever before, and those who have tried to maintain business-as-usual have been left behind. Companies have had to re-evaluate their approach to not only their daily business, but their overall strategy. In this landscape, innovative firms and individuals have used technology to stand out from the crowd.

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to recognise the work of those people and companies - the ones who are not only driving change, but making sure it sticks.

With plenty of returning categories, as well as a brand new Special Award that honours success in the pandemic, there really is something for everyone; but if you don't see a category you feel is right for your submission, get in touch and we'll be happy to help.

Entries close on the 9th July, so don't wait - enter now!

Categories: Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Development Team of the Year

Digital Service Company of the Year- SME

Digital Service Company of the Year - Large Organisations

Digital Team of the Year

Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations

Digital Transformation of the Year - SME

Project Team of the Year

Personal Excellence

CDO of the Year

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Digital Hero of the Year

Young Digital Professional of the Year

CTO of the Year

Project Excellence